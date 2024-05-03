TikTok finally comes to terms with Universal Music Group

Share the joy

Credit: Channelx

Here is a bit of good news for TikTok creators, as the company has finally sorted out its issues with Universal Music Group.

TikTok, in an announcement, said:

“The joint agreement marks a new era of strategic collaboration between the two organizations, built on a shared commitment to help U.M.G.’s artists and songwriters achieve their creative and commercial potential. By harnessing TikTok’s best-in-class technology, marketing and promotional capabilities, U.M.G. and TikTok will deliver improved remuneration for U.M.G.’s songwriters and artists, new promotional and engagement opportunities for their recordings and songs and industry-leading protections with respect to generative A.I.”

TikTok and UMG could not come to an agreement back in January, which led to a breakdown in negotiations over usage rights between the two companies. The major record label declared that, as of February 1st, it will pull its music from TikTok.

Universal Music remains home to some of the biggest artists in the music industry, and its decision to stop licensing content to TikTok and TikTok Music services will significantly affect the app.

Billie Eilish, Drake, Adele, and Taylor Swift are just a few of the artists that are signed to the label. According to Universal Music, TikTok fell short of its expectations in terms of artist compensation and safeguards regarding its use of generative AI.

The previous agreement, which terminated on January 31st, was originally signed in 2021. This means that content from all artists under the label will no longer be available on TikTok until there is a change in the current impasse.

The new agreement will now see Universal return to the platform. This is an opportunity for artists, brands, and other interested parties to achieve their potential.

The specifics are not out or known yet, but it is a win-win situation for all parties, creators, and artists, inclusive. TikTok provides value for both Universal Music and the artists, and this new agreement will further strengthen things.

Both parties (TikTok and UMG) are now working expeditiously to get all things sorted out to enable “artists represented by Universal Music Group and songwriters represented by Universal Music Publishing Group to TikTok in due course.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

