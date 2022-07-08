TikTok facing multiple lawsuits after seven children died attempting “blackout challenge”

Share the joy

Image Credit: Bloomberg

TikTok’s “blackout challenge” is the subject of a lawsuit instituted by parents who claim their children died of strangulation. According to the parents, the children died from strangulation after attempting videos showed them by TikTok.

According to The Verge, one of the suits filed against the Chinese-owned app in June alleged that no fewer than seven specific children died in 2021 while attempting the challenge. They complained that the blackout challenge “encourages users to choke themselves with belts, purse strings, or anything similar until passing out.” All the children who died, according to the report, were all under the age of 15.

Most of the deaths occurred between January and December 2021; all spread across countries like Italy, the US, and Australia.

In May, the mother of a 10-year-old girl who allegedly died while taking part in the viral “blackout challenge” sued TikTok. Joined in the lawsuit is, TikTok parent company ByteDance.

The young girl, Nylah died last December, after taking part in the blackout challenge. The blackout challenge encourages online users to try to hold their breath until they pass out. The lawsuit was filed in the US DISTRICT Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Tawainna Anderson, mother of the 10-year-old girl, had found her daughter passed out on December 7, and rushed her to a hospital. The daughter spent days in a pediatric ICU before yielding to her injuries on December 12, the lawsuit said.

Anderson accused TikTok and its parent company ByteDance of negligence and having a “defective design.” She blamed TikTok’s algorithm for exposing a young child to a dangerous challenge.

“The viral and deadly TikTok Blackout Challenge was thrust in front of Nylah on her TikTok For You Page … as a result of TikTok’s algorithm,” the lawsuit said as per NBC.

“The TikTok Defendants’ algorithm determined that the deadly Blackout Challenge was well-tailored and likely to be of interest to 10-year-old Nylah Anderson, and she died as a result,” it said.

In august 2021, TikTok removed and is still removing loads of Milk Crate Challenge videos. This is coming on the heels of reports and warnings of injuries and doctors warning that the challenge could lead to “elective injuries.”

Users searching for such videos are instead being redirected to a page on TikTok’s rules. There is no exact figures of hashtags and content related to the Milk Crate Challenge that were removed; however, it was believed to be enough to get doctors worried.

