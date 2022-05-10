TikTok expands IAS ad measurement partnership

Share the joy

TikTok has expanded its partnership with Integral Ad Science, an ad data verification and auditing service. IAS will widen its capacity to measure TikTok ads in terms of views, invalid traffic and app brand safety. It opens new opportunities for brands to measure effectively the results of their ad efforts on TikTok.

“IAS will now provide advertisers with trusted, third-party measurement powered by the Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK), giving marketers ultimate transparency and confidence around campaign performance. Governed by the IAB, with IAS being a founding member, the OM SDK is designed to facilitate transparent third-party viewability and verification measurement for ads served to mobile apps and open web environments,” explains Integral Ad Science.

Advertisers can now verify the performance of their TikTok ad campaigns. They have the assurance of a third-party verifier on the results of their efforts.

IAS will release granular reports through its Signal UI. It allows advertisers to act immediately and stay in the loop on campaign performance in real-time.

“By partnering with IAS, marketers now have access to an increasingly comprehensive set of solutions to manage their advertising campaigns on TikTok,” say TikTok.

TikTok revealed its partnership with IAS last September 2021. Same with Meta, it also teamed up with Zefr to offer more assurance on ad placement and performance.

Third-party verification is a key measure to ensure advertisers of having optimal value from their campaigns. And this helps in their planning, KPIs, measurement, and more.

This is a key step for the platform’s broader ad program. And it encourages advertisers to invest more on TikTok ads. The added verification enables more ways to measure track optimal performance.

