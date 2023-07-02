TikTok expands ecommerce with new deals

Share the joy

As part of its most recent effort to maximize the app’s potential for commerce, TikTok is attempting yet another strategy to pique users’ interest in its in-app shopping possibilities. It is providing a variety of stores with free listings, free shipping, and 0% commission on sales for a limited time.

According to Bloomberg, TikTok is reportedly seeking to entice more firms with this new offer. This might result in a rush of low-cost goods into user feeds.

“[The] video service has begun pitching itself as a cost-free marketplace in a series of seminars and meetings with Chinese manufacturers and exporters. It’s dangling free listings, shipping, zero commissions and even warehousing to all comers: a tactic likely to disrupt a market now dominated by fellow Chinese-owned rivals Temu and Shein, and potentially undercut even Amazon,” reports Bloomberg.

Temu and Shein are driving a fresh offensive against Western customers as they aggressively expand into new areas. They do this by giving loss-making bargains on a variety of goods to draw in web users looking for the best deals.

Considering the situation of the economy right now, it is essentially all of us. Both merchants are also expecting that this new effort will help integrate them into these new markets. It will make them a more common source for ecommerce moving forward because they have access to a big catalog of diverse goods.

For a while, TikTok has been trying to enter the same field.

Trendy Beat

To directly supply the products sold in the app, reports from last October suggested that TikTok was looking to open its own fulfillment centers in Seattle and Los Angeles. More recently, some UK users have noticed a new Trendy Beat shopping section in-stream, which features goods distributed by TikTok itself.

For user alignment with its in-app purchasing features, TikTok plans to fulfill its own product orders, offer low rates, and simplify shipping. Once accomplished, TikTok will broaden its product listings to other companies, essentially launching this feature.

Another way for TikTok to increase the number of products it offers directly is to position itself as a connecting layer between other Chinese retailers. With this, TikTok would essentially offer more products to deliver much more quickly thanks to these agreements. It increases its appeal as a place to find and buy products.

Despite numerous attempts, TikTok’s in-stream commerce push has so far been unsuccessful in Western countries. It has emerged as the main source of revenue in the Chinese version of the app. In various Asian economies, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, they are adopting TikTok more widely in the business world. However, Western consumers are still cautious to merge their social media and purchasing activities. They prefer to use specific apps or physical stores.

Maybe this fresh effort will make a difference.

It’s the opportune time. Consumers are searching for better prices. The app’s larger product selection will encourage more users to swipe through and make in-app purchases.

In the second half of the year, TikTok will look for new strategies to increase interestand knowledge of in-app purchasing. We would expect a significant increase in the number of random, trendy products showing up in your TikTok feeds.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

