TikTok engagement rate soars in in-app ads, says study

TikTok has been offering nonstop streams of engaging content. And these strike a chord to its users’ interests through an efficient algorithmic matching system.

Will ads work in this setup? The short-form videos keep you scrolling through. Does it apply to ads too?

TikTok sought the answer through research. It partnered with MediaScience to conduct a series of ad tests. They reached out to 343 people to measure engagement, recall and overall response rates. And it pitted the results to the competition.

Although the test was done in a lab, it seems to copy the regular in-app experience.

“Participants scrolled at their desired pace through either a TikTok experience or one of three competitive platform experiences. Each experience included 8 test ads each and participants were allowed to skip through ads and content as they normally would,” says TikTok.

MediaScience tracked their eyes, monitored heart rates, and used GSR technology to gague how they responded to each ad. It provided more insight if TikTok promotions work, and how engaging they can be.

Recall

Brand recall for TikTok ads high, even with the limited view times.

“Brand recall increases the longer an ad is watched, but ads on TikTok see strong brand recall regardless of view duration. An ad on screen 6 seconds or less still delivered 38% of the recall compared to ads viewed 20 seconds or more,” says TikTok.

TikTok users engage with content more broadly. The short clips require more immediate attention. You have a few seconds to get the context . It means TikTok users are more immersed. They recall more, even from a shorter amount of exposure time.

Engagement Time

“Regardless of how long an ad stays on screen, TikTok draws early attention and physiological engagement in the first few seconds. In other words, ads on TikTok take less time to make an impact with their audience than similar ads on other platforms,” notes TikTok.

TikTok says its brand messaging was higher than on other apps. Brand advertising on TikTok drove better brand perception than the competition.

Read more about TikTok’s full study here.

