TikTok deadline expires, but it has all gone quiet

Image Credit: Washington Post

It has all gone quiet on every front since the last deadline issued TikTok to sort out itself out elapsed. The Chinese-owned app was given up to Friday December 4 to conclude a deal with a potential buyer believed to be Oracle, but nothing seems certain at the moment. However, Bloomberg and Reuters both report that TikTok and the government are currently locked in discussion.

Reuters, in its own version of the report, wrote that the Trump administration has opted not to grant TikTok an extension. That said, talks between the government and the video-sharing app are ongoing, two sources familiar with the matter said per Reuters. The decision not to grant another extension was personally taken by Trump; a decision that was taken at a meeting of senior US officials.

TikTok had a couple of weeks ago told a federal judge that the US government had granted its request for an extension. Though, this does not resolve the many issues the company is currently faced with, the extension granted by the federal judge.

In September, President Donald Trump gave his approval to keeping TikTok in the US. This would also mean that the president does not have any issues with Oracle’s bid for the Chinese-owned short-clip app. This came less than one day before a de facto ban threatened by the president back in August was to take effect. “I have given the deal my blessing,” Trump said to reporters per The Verge. “I approved the deal in concept.”

Also in September, the Commerce Department had issued an order to block transactions with TikTok and its parent company ByteDance and another Chinese company WeChat, which would have taken effect the same day Trump gave his nod. The order, however, will now take effect from November 12th for TikTok, which will effectively halt its operations.

The new TikTok, which will have its headquarter in Texas, would hire up to 25,000 people, and would be called TikTok Global. The company will also contribute $5 billion toward US education, Bloomberg reports. “They’re going to be setting up a very large fund,” the president said. “That’s their contribution that I’ve been asking for.”

“We are pleased that the proposal by TikTok, Oracle, and Walmart will resolve the security concerns of the US Administration and settle questions around TikTok’s future in the US,” a TikTok spokesperson said in an email to The Verge. “As part of the deal, Oracle will become TikTok’s “trusted technology provider.”