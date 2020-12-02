TikTok could soon launch ability to upload longer videos

Image Credit: Rolling Stone

TikTok is inviting users to try out the ability to upload longer videos up to three minutes, a new screenshot has shown. Social media commentator Matt Navarra posted a screenshot showing the invite.

Tagged “Account Updates,” the message on the screenshot reads:

“Upload longer videos: You have early access to uploading longer videos up to 3 minutes long on the TikTok app and desktop! To try it out, make sure your app is up-to-date and try uploading a video from your device to the app or tiktok.com.”

It is a mixed bag of reaction judging by some users’ reaction to the new update. From the reaction, it is obvious that many users would have preferred things to remain the way they are.

😮 TikTok is rolling out ability to upload longer videos of up to 3 minutes long 🤳🏻 pic.twitter.com/9ifs7s7Uh3 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 2, 2020

Personally I would have preferred things to stay or remain the way they are at the moment with 15-second video. This is based on the fact that it brings out the best in a creator. That said, it could be the opportunity some creators want especially as it enables them to add more content that would have been cut in parts.

TikTok rolled out a new notification system that offers more clarity when it comes to content removals last October. The new system informs you which of TikTok’s policies you violated or why your content was removed. You will also be offered the chance to appeal the decision, which of course is a relief.

When your video is removed, you will be notified in-app with the date of the post as well as the specific policy that was violated. The company will also provide you with a link to the said policy that was violated.

“Now, when a video is removed for violating our policies, we’ll let the video’s creator know which policy was violated in leading to the removal and provide the video creator with the ability to appeal the decision,” TikTok wrote in a blog post.

For self-harm and suicide related videos, TikTok will direct you to expert resources through an additional notification including befrienders.org

“We’re glad to be able to bring this new notification system to all our users, and we’ll keep working to improve the ways we help our community understand our policies as we continue to build a safe and supportive platform.”

The ByteDance-owned app launched an editing feature called Stitch back in September. Stitch is a new feature that lets engage with the world of content made and shared every day within the app.

With Stitch, you can clip and integrate scenes from another TikTok user’s video into your own. Just like Duet, this new editing feature helps you to reinterpret and add another user’s content, building on their stories, tutorials, recipes, math lessons, and many more.