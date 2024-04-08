TikTok continues to work on its new Photo App

Share the joy

It is getting closer and closer—TikTok continues to work behind the scenes on its new photo app. The new photo app is reportedly close to a launch, and could rival Instagram when released.

According to Thread user @cmcalgary, the photo app named TikTok Notes will soon be launched.

“TikTok Notes, a new app for photo posts, is coming soon. Your existing and future public TikTok photo posts will be shown on TikTok Notes.”

Basically, what this news implies is that TikTok is planning to launch a clone of what Instagram once was. The company will probably need a lot of images to populate TikTok Notes, but that should not be a problem considering the tons of images being shared on TikTok.

Reports of a new TikTok photo app were first made public by TheSpAndroid. The report at the time said the company was working on a new photo-sharing platform to take on Instagram.

TikTok has made a huge success of the short-form video market, and no wonder its story has been replicated by Instagram and YouTube. This time around, however, TikTok wants to do a similar thing to Instagram.

According to TheSpAndroid, who usually posts Google-related posts on his blog, the latest version of TikTok (version 33.8.4) contains a new code, which shows that the company is working on a new photo-sharing platform.

While the platform will be launched on both iOS and Android, there is no information on when it will be launched.

In related news, TikTok is looking to expand its content options, thereby keeping more users engaged in the app. TikTok is currently testing the ability to upload up to 30-minute-long videos.

According to social media commentator Matt Navarra, TikTok is currently testing the new option in the beta version of the app.

This is not coming as a surprise considering the fact that the company has been doing this consistently in the last couple of years. The company has been steadily increasing its upload limit in the last few years.

This could potentially mean more opportunities to increase revenue. Longer videos give the app the opportunity to introduce more pre- and mid-roll ads within videos.

For content creators, it could also mean more revenue, as TikTok will be able to share whatever is generated in terms of revenues with them.

