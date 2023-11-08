TikTok calls time on its Creator Fund program

Share the joy

TikTok has called time on its Creator Fund program. A TikTok spokesperson told Engadget in a statement that “all creators currently enrolled in the Creator Fund can upgrade to the Creativity Program.”

Starting on December 16th, the Creator Fund will only continue to be available for users in Spain and Italy, while users in the US, UK, France, and Germany will no longer have access to it.

TikTok said it wants to create “the best possible experience” on its platform with its new Creativity Program, which focuses more on longer content. The company claims that longer content will increase the number of ads it can sell. This new system will be especially helpful to creators since it gives them the chance to make up to 20 times as much as the Creator Fund does.

“We developed the Creativity Program based on the learnings and feedback from the Creator Fund, and we’ll continue listening and learning from our community as we explore new features and enhance existing ones to further enrich the TikTok experience,” TikTok said.

TikTok introduced the Creator Fund three years ago, pledging more than $2 billion over the course of the three-year program. That sum was a significant advancement at the time against competitors YouTube and Instagram in the US market.

“To further support our creators, we’re launching the TikTok Creator Fund to encourage those who dream of using their voices and creativity to spark inspirational careers,” TikTok general manager Vanessa Pappas said in the blog post at the time.

Users of TikTok might be interested in this good news. The app is reportedly testing 15-minute uploads, which could boost engagement on the platform and boost your income.

This is a significant expansion and shows TikTok’s commitment to continuously enhancing its app in order to maintain its competitiveness.

The upload time limit on TikTok was first set at 15 seconds, then raised to 60 seconds, and finally extended to 10 minutes. Content creators, however, will be ecstatic about the 15 minutes since it allows them to improve their work.

While content creators might find this exciting, would viewers want to watch videos that are up to fifteen minutes long?

TikTok’s experiment makes sense because it would offer a substantial chance to boost the quantity of mid-roll ads in posts. In addition, this will increase the amount of time spent on TikTok—something that most users of modern social media apps desire.

