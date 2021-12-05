TikTok best practices to drive ad conversion

Share the joy













TikTok has released new tips on how to optimize ad conversion in TikTok. And it used thousands of samples to gain insights.

With the help of automation, TikTok scanned and analyzed its ad network to find the key elements of the campaigns with the highest ad conversion rates. This could help you maximize performance of your approach.

From the example above, you can see that shooting high resolution videos, using full-screen images and clips, sharing a clear CTA, and keeping the presentations short—between 21 and 34 seconds—all play a large role to boost TikTok ad conversion.

Take note that most of these pointers have been used in the industry as best practice for a while. But it proves they are still relevant today, TikTok highlighted specific samples as well.

TikTok also added some industry-specific tips:

ecommerce

Using closed captioning or onscreen text to show an offer or CTA had driven an 80% lift in conversion

A mix of human voiceover demonstrating the product and written offer had driven an 87% lift in conversion

Videos using various scenes, instead of static shots, had driven a 38% lift in conversion

Gaming

Gaming ads with showing five or more scenes had 171% more lift in conversion compared to those with less than five scenes.

Videos using onscreen text in the first seven seconds had driven a 43% lift in conversion compared to videos that showed onscreen text 7 seconds or longer

We see some key, actionable notes in this list. And it could guide you in your own TikTok ads approach.

Still, performance will boil down to your creativity though. And how your brand and product strike a chord with the TikTok audience matters. But as you get familiar with the app, and following the key notes here will help formulate better campaigns for your TikTok ad conversions.

Check out TikTok’s full ad conversion tips overview here.

