TikTok beats YouTube in average monthly watch time in the US

Image Credit: TechCrunch

Not many would have predicted that headline a few years ago. That TikTok is outperforming YouTube in average monthly watch time in the US speaks volume of how much the app has grown over the years. The ByteDance-owned app has emerged from all its troubles and is forging ahead as the social media app to beat.

About this time in 2020, TikTok overtook YouTube, which was the first indication that a new sheriff is in town. As of June 2021, the app’s user base watched over 24 hours of content every month, compared to 22 hours and 40 minutes on YouTube.

TikTok’s stats in the UK is even more scary for YouTube—with the short-form video sharing app outperforming YouTube in May 2020. For this year, users on the Chinese-owned app in the UK now watch almost 26 hours content per month compared to YouTube’s 16 hours.

Now for more clarity; the figure stated above as per data website App Annie, only covers Android users. Regardless, TikTok’s rise over the years should be a big concern for YouTube and even Facebook. The company, despite threats of ban in the US, has continued to emerge as the toast of millions of people.

That said, YouTube still retains the top spot in terms of overall time spent. This is since the Google-owned streaming site has more users than TikTok. With an estimated 2 billion monthly users, YouTube still boasts immense capacity to recover from this current stat.

A couple of weeks ago, TikTok confirmed a pilot test of Stories—a feature that enables you to post content that disappears after 24 hours. TikTok Stories, is being fashioned after those of Snapchat and Instagram.

The test, which has been on for only a couple of days now, is currently only limited to a handful of users in the US. It is a feature that is coming to stay—and will work along with the existing storytelling tools like Duets, Live, and Stitch.

The test was uncovered by social media expert Matt Navarra. Coming at a time when Twitter was pulling the plug on its Fleets—its own Stories version. TikTok’s version of Stories is not too dissimilar to what other social media platforms offer.

You can tap a camera button from the new navigation bar on the left side of the screen to create your first Story. You can avail yourself of the common tools to add text or stickers, or insert sounds, or use effects on your content. TikTok’s Stories allows you to record both audio and video content the same way it is done on Snapchat and Instagram.

