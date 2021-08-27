TikTok bans Milk Crate Challenge amidst reports of injuries

Share the joy













Image Credit: The Independent

TikTok has removed and is still removing loads of Milk Crate Challenge videos. This is coming on the heels of reports and warnings of injuries and doctors warning that the challenge could lead to “elective injuries.”

Users searching for such videos are instead being redirected to a page on TikTok’s rules, reports Business Insider. There is no exact figures of hashtags and content related to the Milk Crate Challenge that have been removed; however, it is believed to be enough to get doctors worried.

The Milk Crate Challenge involves building a makeshift pyramid-like staircase out of empty milk crates and trying to walk up and down the crates without falling.

“TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off”

Talking of numbers, two popular hashtags related to the viral content, #milkcratechallenge and #cratechallenge, have amassed a joint 71 million views on TikTok. However, a search for those two hashtags will return a negative outcome on TikTok.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” the message reads. “Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority. For more information, we invite you to review our Community Guidelines”

In response to Conan O’Brien’s tweet where he tweeted that he was awaiting the FDA’s approval to join the Milk Crate Challenger, the FDA tweeted its response:

“Although we regulate milk, we can’t recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?”

Although we regulate milk, we can't recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store? — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 23, 2021

The Baltimore Health Department in a tweet voiced out its disapproval of the challenge. In its exact tweet, it said:

“Please check with your local hospital to see if they have a bed available for you before attempting the #milkcratechallenge.”

With COVID-19 hospitalizations rising around the country, please check with your local hospital to see if they have a bed available for you, before attempting the #milkcratechallenge. 🤕🏥 https://t.co/wsVliFp5bg — B'more City Health (@BMore_Healthy) August 23, 2021

In January 2021, an event that led to the death of a 10-year-old girl while taking part in a “blackout challenge” she saw on TikTok generated a lot of issues. This led the Italian data privacy watchdog to order TikTok to block the accounts of users in Italy whose age cannot be verified.

Responding to the request, TikTok said: “Privacy and safety are absolute priorities for TikTok and we are constantly working to strengthen our policies, our processes and our technologies to protect our community and younger users in particular,” a TikTok spokesperson said in an emailed comment.

