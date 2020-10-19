Tiktok back in Pakistan after government ban

Image Credit: PTA

Tiktok got itself banned in Pakistan about 10 days ago; that is no longer news. What is news however, is that the ban has been lifted and the app is now accessible to people in that country.

Recall that the video-sharing app was banned by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority following several complaints it received from “different segments of the society” alleging that TikTok encourages the sharing of “immoral/indecent content.” No thanks to the ban, the app was not accessible to millions of people for 10 days until today.

The PTA in an announcement via Twitter, said the ban on TikTok has been “conditionally” lifted after assurances were given by the owners of the app to “moderate content in accordance with social norms and the laws of Pakistan.”

In an email per The Verge, a TikTok spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to see that the TikTok app has been restored in Pakistan and that we will be able to continue enabling Pakistani voices and creativity in a safe environment,”

Per Sensor Tower, TikTok has been installed 43 million times in Pakistan; making it the country TikTok’s largest market in terms of downloads.

In the US, there are concerns over the safety and privacy of users–with the Trump administration contemplating similar action. While the ban announced by the PTA was due to immoral/indecent content, governments in different countries will begin to question the credibility of TikTok.

Last June, India announced that TikTok and 58 other apps will no longer be allowed to work in the country. The country announced this in a press release; a move unprecedented in the history of what now looks like a cold war between India and China.

In the press release, India’s Ministry of Information Technology said the said apps “are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”TikTok is used by over 200 million people in India, and could be the biggest loser in this latest move by the India government. TechCrunch, however, reports that all 59 banned apps are still available for download in the country on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

TikTok, which perhaps seems to be the biggest losers in all of these, suffered a major blow last February when Transportation Security Administration told its employees to stop using the app. This came weeks after the army banned the use of TikTok on government owned phones. TSA told users to stop using the Chinese-owned app to create social media posts for the agency.