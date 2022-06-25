TikTok Attribution Manager released

Share the joy

TikTok has released a new tool called Attribution Manager. You can find it in the Ads Manager platform. And it allows you to set custom attribution windows that fit your TikTok campaigns.

“For web and app campaigns, TikTok Attribution Manager enables marketers to select a specific time period to measure success: the click-through attribution (CTA) window can range from one day to 28 days, while view-through attribution (VTA) window options range from off to up to seven days,” says TikTok.

It offers more flexibility to measure the results of TikTok promotions. The data links to actions over a period after ad exposure. It improves on how you set the parameters to maximize each push.

“For example, a major brand marketer may look at views and immediate clicks as key campaign indicators when building brand awareness, while an auto brand might expect a longer consideration cycle from a prospective customer,” adds TikTok.

By default, TikTok attribution will show a 7-day click and a 1-day view data taken from TikTok Pixel and/or an Events API response. This gives you more accurate info on how people respond or react to your ads in the app. It has some limitations on in-app tracking though.

Apple’s ATT update gave users the choice to opt-out of in-app tracking tools. And this can affect insight.

Still, TikTok is working on how to improve its tools on this aspect.

In April, TikTok launched the ability to add first-party cookies to its site conversion pixel. It gives advertisers the ability to track site activity and attribute ads across browsers.

Last year, TikTok removed the option for users to opt out of targeted ads.

TikTok has apparently avoided the worst impacts of the ATT update. Yet, the level of data insight is less and may affect tracking of performance.

The new attribution tools still present more ways to measure ad response. And it can improve your TikTok ads campaigns.

Read more about the new Attribution Manager in the Assets section of TikTok Ads Manager here.

