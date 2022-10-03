TikTok and Opera team up for the #GamingForAll challenge feat

Share the joy

TikTok and Opera GX has a new international campaign #GamingForAll to challenge gamers to play their favorite games without eyesight, upload their clips to TikTok, and challenge other gamers to share their own experience. The goal is to raise greater awareness on beating personal limitations and showcasing accessibility in gaming.

The two companies announced today the international #GamingForAll Challenge on TikTok to benefit AbleGamers, a non-profit organization dedicated to using gaming to foster inclusive communities and improving the quality of life for people with disabilities.

Gaming browser Opera GX is on a mission to allow its users to pursue their gaming passion, regardless of goals or abilities. And it’s best done with visually-impaired Street Fighter champion BlindWarriorSven. It should inspire every gamer to overcome their personal difficulties – no matter what they are.

At the center of the campaign is Sven van de Wege, a blind professional gamer who lost his vision to cancer when he was just 6 years old.

Before losing his vision, video games had been a central part of Sven’s life. He was devastated to feel incapable of playing when he returned home from the hospital.

But a few months later, listening to Street Fighter, Sven discovered that he could hear moves and kicks, punches and jumping, and started playing again.

With grit and dedication Sven was able to teach himself to play Street Fighter by relying solely on his hearing and memory; through an undying determination, he overcame his challenges.

Sven inspired Opera to launch the Opera GX #GamingForAll Challenge – a unique TikTok challenge in which the brand dares gamers to test themselves by playing their favorite game without the use of their sight, just like Sven. For every upload on the platform, the brand will make a donation of $0.5 US dollars to AbleGamers.*

To get the word out about the activation, which was created by Madrid-based ad agency Officer & Gentleman, the brand is launching a promotional video featuring BlindWarriorSven. They tell Sven’s unique story and show how he challenged himself to not only play again, but to become the best!

“This collaboration between Sven, Opera GX, TikTok, and AbleGamers allows us to encourage gamers to overcome their personal obstacles, while having fun, challenging themselves, and raising money for charity. Sven is an inspiration to us all,” said Maciej Kocemba, Product Director of Opera GX.

