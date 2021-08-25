TikTok adds Shopify shop tab for accepted merchants

Share the joy













TikTok has teamed up with Shopify to give Shopify merchants more ways to showcase their products in-app.

The platform has released a shop tab expansion for Shopify merchant profiles. It will add a new product display to promote products and expand in-app presence.

“Shopify merchants with a TikTok For Business account will soon be able to add a shopping tab to their TikTok profiles and sync their product catalogues to create a mini-storefront that links directly to their online store for checkout,” explains Shopify.

Still, users will be referred to the merchant’s official Shopify store if they want to complete a purchase.

Enabling direct product promotion with a dedicated storefront is not new. Instagram’s Shops also offers a similar feature. And it is also integrated with Shopify.

Shopify has created a direct connection with TikTok and Pinterest to promote products in the past.

Of course, the actual winners are the Shopify merchants themselves. They now have multiple ways to promote their products through another big social media app.

For TikTok, it is all about maximizing its business potential. The more users who can link their TikTok video views to real purchases made, the better.

While these are not direct purchases in the TikTok app, it will attribute in-app activity to purchase behavior. This provides better insight in this respect.

We can expect TikTok to add more tools and integrations for direct selling. It will also extend its influencer partnerships to help its top creators earn more money for their clips.

Having a testing ground

Douyin, the original Chinese version of TikTok, now earns most of its revenue from ecommerce.

Reports say Douyin had its ecommerce transactions triple this past year. It reflects the shifts brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the race towards online shopping.

Douyin holds the blueprint for TikTok. The good results the company is getting from the Chinese market, with 600 million users, is streamlined to other regions through TikTok.

ByteDance, the company behind Douyin and TikTok, gets to conduct experiments or tests in China. So, TikTok has been quick to implement changes. Many of its new features have been tested in Douyin.

TikTok has a solid foundation. It has a good grasp on what content will see the best response.

The Shopify shop tab pilot program is available to Shopify merchants who have a TikTok for Business account in the UK and US. And a few Canadian merchants will be invited to join in the initial launch.

Shopify merchants can send a request for early access to the TikTok Shopping pilot through Shopify’s TikTok channel.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

