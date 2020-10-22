TikTok adds new notification system for content removals

Image Credit: TikTok

After weeks of testing, TikTok has rolled out a new notification system that offers more clarity when it comes to content removals. The new system informs you which of TikTok’s policies you violated or why your content was removed. You will also be offered the chance to appeal the decision, which of course is a relief.

Going forward when your video is removed, you will be notified in-app with the date of the post as well as the specific policy that was violated. The company will also provide you with a link to the said policy that was violated.

“Now, when a video is removed for violating our policies, we’ll let the video’s creator know which policy was violated in leading to the removal and provide the video creator with the ability to appeal the decision,” TikTok wrote in a blog post.

For self-harm and suicide related videos, TikTok will direct you to expert resources through an additional notification including befrienders.org

“We’re glad to be able to bring this new notification system to all our users, and we’ll keep working to improve the ways we help our community understand our policies as we continue to build a safe and supportive platform.”

Recall that the video-sharing app was banned by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority following several complaints it received from “different segments of the society” alleging that TikTok encourages the sharing of “immoral/indecent content.” No thanks to the ban, the app was not accessible to millions of people for 10 days until the ban was lifted during the week.

The PTA in an announcement via Twitter, said the ban on TikTok has been “conditionally” lifted after assurances were given by the owners of the app to “moderate content in accordance with social norms and the laws of Pakistan.”

In an email per The Verge, a TikTok spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to see that the TikTok app has been restored in Pakistan and that we will be able to continue enabling Pakistani voices and creativity in a safe environment,”

In the US, there are concerns over the safety and privacy of users–with the Trump administration contemplating similar action. While the ban announced by the PTA was due to immoral/indecent content, governments in different countries will begin to question the credibility of TikTok.

Last June, India announced that TikTok and 58 other apps will no longer be allowed to work in the country. The country announced this in a press release; a move unprecedented in the history of what now looks like a cold war between India and China.