TikTok adds in-app screen time control to track time spent on the app

Image Credit: Engadget

TikTok is adding a new in-app screen time control feature to remind users how much time they are spending in the app. The new time control feature will closely track how long you are spending in the app.

The new dashboard, according to Engadget, will show stats like how much time you spend on TikTok, when you use the app most and how often you open it. You will also be able to set screen time limits for how long you use TikTok in a single sitting.

Prior to this update, the app offered screen time controls that time out after a designated daily limit. The new setting, however, allows you to for example, opt to have the app remind you to “take a break” if you have had it open for an extended period.

TikTok and other social media platforms like Facebook have come under severe scrutiny following their impact on teens. TikTok as you already know is one of the most attractive apps for teens and young adults, and it is not surprising that they are working to limit how long people use the app.

Last month, TikTok was sued by the mother of a 10-year-old girl who allegedly died while taking part in a viral online challenge called the “blackout challenge.” Joined in the lawsuit is, TikTok parent company ByteDance.

The young girl, Nylah died last December, after taking part in the blackout challenge. The blackout challenge encourages online users to try to hold their breath until they pass out. The lawsuit was filed in the US DISTRICT Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania last Thursday.

Tawainna Anderson, mother of the 10-year-old girl, had found her daughter passed out on December 7, and rushed her to a hospital. The daughter spent days in a pediatric ICU before yielding to her injuries on December 12, the lawsuit said.

Anderson accused TikTok and its parent company ByteDance of negligence and having a “defective design.” She blamed TikTok’s algorithm for exposing a young child to a dangerous challenge.

“The viral and deadly TikTok Blackout Challenge was thrust in front of Nylah on her TikTok For You Page … as a result of TikTok’s algorithm,” the lawsuit said as per NBC.

“The TikTok Defendants’ algorithm determined that the deadly Blackout Challenge was well-tailored and likely to be of interest to 10-year-old Nylah Anderson, and she died as a result,” it said.

