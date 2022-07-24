TikTok adds a slew of new caption and translation tools to clips

Share the joy

TikTok has rolled out new caption and translation tools to clips. The new tools will help users engage with trending videos on the platform.

Auto Captions

We start off with the auto captions; a new tool that provides a new way to add text descriptions to your clips.

From the image above, you can see the new captions feature at the lower left hand side of the screen. The auto captions feature add vital context to the viewing experience, especially in environments where the sound is off.

Translations for Captions

TikTok is also rolling out new translations for captions and descriptions. The new tools could help you engage with more clips on the app.

Users will now be able to provide translated caption text within their clips. The new tools will be useful in those periods when you need to reach new markets, or different audiences.

Translations for Stickers

TikTok has also added translations for text-based stickers and overlays. This will provide more context for non-native speakers.

The company said the new translation tools will support the following languages for a start; English, Portuguese, German, Indonesian, Italian, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Turkish.

“These easy translation solutions help overcome language barriers and bring people closer together over shared entertainment. Through these efforts, global content will become more accessible regardless of the language(s) you speak and where you are in the world. We’re at the early stages of rolling out these tools, which are available on select videos at this time,” TikTok explained in a blog post.

In 2021, TikTok increased the caption count to 300 characters. This is great news for creators who sometimes lack enough characters to describe their content. Creators on the platform will now have more characters to play around with when captioning their content.

TikTok says the decision to increase the caption limit was important to help it understand what creators’ content is all about. With this, TikTok will be able to show your content to the right people.

Prior to this increase, creators were limited to just 100 characters. This did not work well with some creators who had to leave out some key parts of their content. Things, however, will be different with the new update.

