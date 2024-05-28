TikTok adds a new management platform for creators

Share the joy

TikTok has launched a new dashboard where creators will have access to manage their entire presence on the platform. Creators will be able to manage their video uploads, edit their content, and perform analytics on their posts.

The new management platform is called TikTok Studio and will afford creators the chance to manage their presence on desktop.

Here is how TikTok described the new tool in a blog post:

“Whether you’re a seasoned creator, a newbie debuting your first video, or a small business balancing content creation while managing a business, TikTok Studio provides free, easy-to-use creation tools and centralized operational capabilities designed to efficiently streamline content workflow. Using their TikTok account to log in or sign up, creators can upload, film, edit, and post to TikTok directly from TikTok Studio and use tools like auto caption, photo editor, and autocut to polish their content with professional finesse.”

In other news, TikTok is reportedly testing 60-minute-long video uploads.

Apparently, TikTok believes some of its users will be interested in watching videos that last up to 60 minutes on its platform, and that might just be the reason behind this latest test.

As posted by social media commentator Matt Navarra, TikTok is testing longer videos.

TikTok has consistently increased its video length in the last couple of years from 15 seconds to 60 seconds, 3 minutes, 5 minutes, 10 minutes, and now 60 minutes (not confirmed yet).

Given that TikTok will be able to share any earnings with content creators, this might potentially result in increased income for them.

Providing a method for users to stay captivated for extended periods of time could be a wonderful approach for TikTok to begin fulfilling its ambition of being the next big thing in online entertainment.

TikTok is also reportedly testing a new collaboration feature within the app.

According to a screenshot shared by Radu Onescu, the new feature will enable you to tag collaborators on a post, which will then link their profiles to your post.

Creators, according to The SpAndroid, will be able to do the following with the new collaboration feature:

As a creator, you will be able to invite up to five other creators to make a collaboration post

You will be asked to approve collaborator listings, as well as have the right to decline those you do not want to be included on

You will also be able to remove yourself as collaborator retrospectively

Collaborator posts will appear on the creator and collaborator profiles, though only the creator will be able to edit the post

You will be able to invite people to collaborate on a post up to four times each month

