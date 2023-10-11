Threads will soon add a new trending topics feature

Share the joy

Credit: 9to5mac

Threads may not be there yet in terms of catching up with X, the app is at least adding some cool new features to get it up to speed.

9to5mac reports that the addition of a Trending Topic section to Threads is almost complete. The new feature was demonstrated in a post that a Meta employee unintentionally published but has since removed. However, app developer William Max discovered the new function and shared the screenshot, obscuring the identity of the employee for well-known reasons.

The screenshot displays a list of the Threads’ most-commented-on topics, along with the quantity of posts for each topic. The Search tab, which was recently expanded to allow users to find public posts from other users by keywords, will now display trending topics.

Though Meta has not yet released an official statement regarding the feature, a section devoted to hot topics might draw more users to Threads.

While the euphoria that greeted the launch of Threads at the time has faded away, the parent company has continued to build the app.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri addressed some of the most pressing issues the app is currently facing in a weekly Q&A session on Instagram Stories, as well as how the team plans to address them.

“Overall [Threads is doing] good; a lot of people use it, but they don’t use it as frequently as we would like. There are some people who use it a ton, and some people who use it in a very, very lightweight way, so lots of work to improve.”

Only a few months after Meta launched the web version, Threads recently introduced a new feature that allows users to quote posts on desktop.

The web version was missing a couple of features when it was launched last August, but things appear to be changing these days. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced the new addition via Threads.

On a desktop computer, simply click on the well-known repost icon for the post and choose “Quote” to use it as a source. You can do this to repost someone else’s thread and then comment on it yourself.

Users can now follow the responses to a particular thread on mobile, according to a separate announcement from Mosseri. They can accomplish this by enabling notifications for a full day. To use this new function, just tap the bell icon in the top-right corner of a post, and you are ready to go.

