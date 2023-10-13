Threads welcomes the edit button and voice threads in latest update

Share the joy

Meta has now added one of the Threads features that was most frequently requested. On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, announced the availability of voice notes and the edit button on his Threads page.

You can edit your posts on Threads up to five minutes after they have gone live by using the new edit button. The edit button is located in the “More” menu, which has three dots, in the top right corner of your thread. You will see a timer counting down the five minutes you have left to update your post.

On X, a similar feature is accessible to Premium users; there is a one-hour time limit for post updates. While the edit window for Threads appears to be small, it is at least available to all users.

There will be a new edit icon next to the timestamp for each post that is modified. By doing so, other users will be able to see that the post has been edited.

A simple “This post has been edited” pop-up message appears when you tap the timestamp, but there is no history or access to earlier versions of the post.

Additionally, Meta is introducing “Voice Threads” on Threads. Voice Threads will appear as an attachment that resembles a soundwave inside of a Thread. You can hear the audio clip left by a user by tapping on the play button.

According to a recent 9to5mac report, Threads’ trending topic section is almost ready to be added. An unintentionally published post that a Meta employee later removed showed off the new feature.

William Max, an app developer, discovered the new feature though, and he shared the screenshot while hiding the employee’s identity for well-known reasons.

The screenshot shows a list of the most discussed topics in the Threads along with the number of posts for each topic.

Trending topics are now displayed in the Search tab, which was recently enhanced to enable users to search for public posts from other users by keywords.

A section devoted to trending topics might encourage more users to use Threads, even though Meta has not yet made an official announcement about the feature.

The initial excitement surrounding Threads’ release has subsided, but the parent company has kept working on the application.

