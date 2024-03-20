Threads’ trending topic feature officially rolls to all US users

Share the joy

Threads has officially rolled out its trending features to US users. The company made the announcement on Tuesday, about one month after it announced that it was testing the feature.

The recently introduced trending topics feature on Threads will be displayed in two locations: a “Trending Now” module that is featured in the main “For You” feed, and a ranked list of the most talked-about subjects in the Search section.

In a short exchange back on Threads back in February, Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri said:

“My honest take is that requested features like lists, an edit button, a following feed, trending, and hashtags are all good to build, but none noticeably grow Threads or Threads usage. We’ll continue to build them because it’s good to build features that your most engaged users are excited about, but it’s hard to prioritize them when the measurable impact is negligible.”

Considering how X has used trending topics to stay relevant for years, you can see that this will be a huge boost to Threads. Even with all of its problems and complaints, X is still one of the best sources for breaking and popular news on the internet.

Its importance is demonstrated by the fact that a large number of users are now seeking that Threads include a comparable feature. Although Mosseri disagrees that trending topics could aid in the growth of Threads, he did not dispute the necessity of the function to maintain user engagement.

Threads keeps applying more and more pressure to X. The app introduced a new search function a few weeks ago that lets you restrict search results based on date.

This contradicts a previous declaration made by the social media giant that users would not be able to limit search results based on chronological order. You can now opt to restrict your search results by “Latest” in the most recent version of Threads.

You can now see the results of your Threads search in reverse chronological order. This can let you keep an eye on the conversations and usage trends that are occurring on the site.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

