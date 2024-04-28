Threads to allow you filter out offensive words

Share the joy

Threads is adding a feature that allows you to filter out offensive words. This tool, according to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, will allow you to hide posts that include specific terms from your feed. You will also be able to mute notifications for interactions with your posts.

“Today on Threads, we’re expanding Hidden Words, which until now only were applied to replies, so you can filter out unwanted content from feeds, search, profiles, and post replies on Threads. We’re also testing ways to select who can quote you and the ability to mute notifications on your posts. I hope these features give you more control over your experience on Threads and help keep it a place for positive conversation. Let me know what you think, especially if you’re in the tests.”

Threads users will be able to specify words, phrases, and emojis that they do not want to see in their feed. Such words will not be allowed to appear in their feed, which gives them total control over what they see.

The new hidden words option can be found in Threads settings.

Last month, Threads officially rolled out its trending features to US users. The recently introduced trending topics feature on Threads will be displayed in two locations: a “Trending Now” module that is featured in the main “For You” feed, and a ranked list of the most talked-about subjects in the Search section.

Considering how X has used trending topics to stay relevant for years, you can see that this will be a huge boost to Threads. Even with all its problems and complaints, X is still one of the best sources for breaking and popular news on the internet.

Its importance is demonstrated by the fact that many users are now seeking Threads that include a comparable feature. Although Mosseri disagrees that trending topics could aid in the growth of Threads, he did not dispute the necessity of the function to maintain user engagement.

Threads keeps applying more and more pressure to X. The app introduced a new search function a few weeks ago that lets you restrict search results based on date.

