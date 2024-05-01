Share the joy

Meta’s Threads now has more than 150 million monthly users, according to Mark Zuckerberg. This represents a 20 million increase since February, when the last update was given.

Meta founder, Mark Zuckerberg announced this during the company’s first-quarter earnings call, adding that the app “continues to be on the trajectory that I hope to see.”

This number shows a steady growth for an app that was only launched almost a year ago. Recall that the app recorded more than 100 million downloads in the first week of its launch.

In the US, for instance, Threads seems to be outperforming X in terms of daily users, according to Business Insider.

In other news, Threads is adding a feature that allows you to filter out offensive words. This tool, according to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, will allow you to hide posts that include specific terms from your feed. You will also be able to mute notifications for interactions with your posts.

Threads users will be able to specify words, phrases, and emojis that they do not want to see in their feed. Such words will not be allowed to appear in their feed, which gives them total control over what they see.

The new hidden words option can be found in Threads settings.

A couple of months ago, Threads officially rolled out its trending features to US users. The recently introduced trending topics feature on Threads will be displayed in two locations: a “Trending Now” module that is featured in the main “For You” feed, and a ranked list of the most talked-about subjects in the Search section.

Considering how X has used trending topics to stay relevant for years, you can see that this will be a huge boost to Threads. Even with all its problems and complaints, X is still one of the best sources for breaking and popular news on the internet.

Its importance is demonstrated by the fact that many users are now seeking Threads that include a comparable feature. Although Mosseri disagrees that trending topics could aid in the growth of Threads, he did not dispute the necessity of the function to maintain user engagement.

Threads keeps applying more and more pressure to X. The app introduced a new search function a few weeks ago that lets you restrict search results based on date.

