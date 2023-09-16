Threads launches ability to quote posts on desktop

Share the joy

Threads has launched a new feature that gives users the ability to quote posts on desktop. This is coming a couple of months after the web version was launched by Meta.

The web version was missing a couple of features when it was launched last August; but things appear to be changing these days. Instagram chief, Adam Mosseri announced the new addition via Threads.

To quote a post on desktop, all you have to do is click on the familiar repost icon at the bottom of a post, and then choose the option “Quote.” This will allow you to repost someone else’s thread while adding commentary of your own.

“Calling out two new features we rolled out this week on Threads. For mobile: you can now follow a thread by turning on notifications for 24 hours. For web: you can now quote other posts in your thread.”

Mosseri also announced that users can now follow the responses for a specific thread on mobile. They can do this by turning on notifications for 24 hours. To use this new feature, simply tap on the bell icon at the top-right corner of a post, and you are good to go.

At launch, Threads’ only appeal was the many problems bothering Twitter at the time. Millions of users moved to the new app because they wanted something different from what Twitter was offering. However, Threads lacked some basic features, which are now being added by Meta.

Send on Instagram

Threads has added a new “Send on Instagram” option that allows you to share Threads in your Instagram DMs.

The idea is to keep users engaged on Threads and leverage the popularity of its sister app, Instagram.

Custom alt-text

Threads is also rolling out custom alt-text, which allows you to add descriptions to photos or edit auto-generated alt-text tags before posting them.

Mention button

A new Mention button has been added to profiles. This allows you to easily mention an account in your post.

A couple of weeks ago, Threads welcomed a “Following Tab” feature, which was one of those features that was in very high demand before it was introduced.

Now, things appear to be changing for the better; a new “Following” tab feature is rolling out to users. This is one feature Twitter is trying to kill off, much to the dislike of its users.

