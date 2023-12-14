Threads launched in the EU

Share the joy

Finally, Meta has rolled out Threads in the EU. This is coming six months after the X clone was launched in other regions, including the US.

Threads.net is now available on the web, with the Android and iOS versions still not widely available in the region. A lot of users have been able to sign in using their Instagram account, though signing in without an Instagram account is also possible.

The delay in launching in the EU was largely due to the EU’s upcoming Digtital Markets Act (DMA), which is set to roll out in 2024. Meta wanted to make sure it was in compliance with the DMA, especially as Threads allows users to access the app without the need to create a profile.

In July, Meta confirmed in a statement that Threads will not work for those using a virtual private network (VPN) to sign up. According to social media expert Matt Navarra, content, notifications, and profiles will not load properly.

Meta, in a statement, said it is taking “further measures” to prevent people from accessing Threads in European countries where the app is currently not available.

Despite the restriction, Meta still sees Europe as a “very important” market and hopes Threads will be accessible to users on the continent in the future.

In other news, a recent Apptopia report claimed that Threads is currently outperforming X in terms of download volume. According to the report, Threads’s installs have been on the increase since November 23. Compared to 350,000 daily downloads in early November, the app is now recording 620,000 every day.

Apptopia attributes Threads’ recent surge to Meta running ads for its X clone app, but it is still important to stress the fact that the app has attracted a lot of users based on recent updates.

A further breakdown of the stats shows that while X saw 27 million new downloads in September, Threads recorded 41 million. The stats also include downloads of X’s app for emerging markets, Twitter Lite, which continues to retain its old brand name, Twitter.

Threads is gaining more users from outside the US, according to Apptopia, with India accounting for 11.2 percent, or 9.2 million, of the new downloads. The US, however, comes in second with 7.4 percent of downloads, or 6.1 million.

