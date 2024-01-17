Threads’ latest update lets you hide share and like count on your post

Share the joy

Threads has released a small but handy feature that allows you to hide share and like counts on your posts within the app.

A new screenshot shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, showed that Threads now allows you to select “Hide like and share counts” in the post detail screen. This was not previously possible within the app.

The recently introduced option to hide share and like counts is accessible at the post level. This feature allows you to conceal the like and share counts on each individual update you make. Additionally, you have the flexibility to set this as the default setting for all your posts within the app.

Threads keeps piling up the pressure on X, especially with its latest update, which now allows you to filter search results chronologically.

This goes contrary to an earlier statement by the social media company that it would not allow users to filter their search results chronologically. In the latest version of Threads, you can now filter your search results by “Latest” if you choose to.

The ability to view your Threads search results in chronological order is now available to you. This will assist you in monitoring current conversations and patterns on the platform.

In more Threads news, the app is working to find a solution for all those poor-quality posts that the app keeps recommending to users. Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, claims that the Threads team is already working to resolve the issue.

In recent times, users have been complaining about seeing content that is of little or no interest to them. This has been on for a while now, and it seems a solution is on its way.

In a short response last week, Mosseri apologized for the issue and said the team is working to fix it.

As Threads attempts to catch up with X, Meta is aware of how crucial it is to keep growing Threads. The X clone now has a new feature that promotes user expansion.

The ability to tag Instagram users who do not yet have a Threads account has been added. When that happens, other users will be able to follow that user in advance, and if they subsequently activate their Threads account, you will of course receive all of their updates. By doing this, you can stay in touch with interesting users who might be too busy to create or maintain a Threads account.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

