Threads’ keyword search expands to more regions

With the global launch of its keyword search, Threads appears to be catching up to X. Users in all regions can now access the keyword search when using the feature within the app.

Threads launched the initial test of keyword search in selected regions back in August. With the global launch, users across all regions will now have access to the expanded search capacity.

You can view all of the posts on Threads that contain your selected terms by conducting a keyword search. This will give you an additional method within the app to locate pertinent and timely content.

According to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, keyword search supports all languages available in the app, and users can expect more search improvements in the near future.

In other news, Meta’s Threads is on its biggest expansion ever as the Twitter clone is about to be launched in the EU.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Meta is set to roll out Threads in Europe.

Threads was launched in July but was only available to most markets except in the European Union, basically due to regulations for online services, which rank among the most stringent globally.

In order to comply with the regulations, Threads will be used primarily for consumption without a profile that allows them to make their own posts, people familiar with the story told the WSJ.

In July, Meta confirmed in a statement that Threads will not work in Europe for those using a virtual private network (VPN) to sign up. According to social media expert Matt Navarra, content, notifications, and profiles will not load properly.

Meta, in a statement, said it is taking “further measures” to prevent people from accessing Threads in European countries where the app is currently not available.

Despite the restriction, Meta still sees Europe as a “very important” market and hopes Threads will be accessible to users on the continent in the future.

“Threads is not currently available in most countries in Europe, and we’ve taken additional steps to prevent people based there from accessing it at this time. Europe continues to be an incredibly important market for Meta, and we hope to make Threads available here in the future,” Meta said in a statement.

While Threads may have enjoyed a massive and unprecedented start, it is important to stress the fact that there is still a long way to go to catch up with Twitter. Of course, Twitter has its many faults, and a few changes here and there could calm some nerves out there.

