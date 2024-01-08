Threads is working to fix low-quality recommended posts

Share the joy

At last, a solution for all those poor-quality posts that Threads keeps recommending is on the way. Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, claims that the Threads team is already working to resolve the issue.

In recent times, users have been complaining about seeing content that is of little or no interest to them. This has been on for a while now, and it seems a solution is on its way.

In a short response last Friday, Mosseri apologized for the issue and said the team is working to fix it.

“We want people to have a positive experience on Threads, and we’ve actually had some issues over the last few weeks with low-quality recommendations,” Mosseri said, “things that don’t quite violate our Community Guidelines — which is where we take content down entirely — but kind of go right up to that line. We’re working on improving it. A lot of it should be fixed at this point.” He goes on to say that while “there’s a lot more work to do,” users can “expect it to get much better over the next few weeks. Again, apologies.”

As Threads attempts to catch up with X, Meta is aware of how crucial it is to keep growing Threads. The X clone now has a new feature that promotes user expansion.

The ability to tag Instagram users who do not yet have a Threads account has been added. When that happens, other users will be able to follow that user in advance, and if they subsequently activate their Threads account, you will of course receive all of their updates. By doing this, you can stay in touch with interesting users who might be too busy to create or maintain a Threads account.

Meta rolled out Threads in the EU last December, which will significantly help its growth. This came six months after the X clone was launched in other regions, including the US.

Threads.net is now available on the web, with the Android and iOS versions still not widely available in the region. A lot of users have been able to sign in using their Instagram account, though signing in without an Instagram account is also possible.

The delay in launching in the EU was largely due to the EU’s upcoming Digtital Markets Act (DMA), which is set to roll out in 2024. Meta wanted to make sure it was in compliance with the DMA, especially as Threads allows users to access the app without the need to create a profile.

