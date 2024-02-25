Threads is testing a new Post Draft feature

Share the joy

Credit: Social Media Today

Threads has rolled out a live test of its post draft feature with selected users. The draft test, which allows you to save unposted Threads, has been one of the most requested features in recent times.

The company, according to Social Media Today, has also confirmed that it is now testing the feature with selected users. If you are lucky enough to be among the selected testers, you will see a new option when you want to exit an in-progress post: “Save Draft.” Your draft post will then be accessible via the bottom compose button.

The post draft feature is going to be useful when it comes to composing your best content within the Threads app. Perhaps, it is important to also add that all posts within a Thread will be saved together if you exit.

In related news, a solution for all those poor-quality posts that Threads keeps recommending is on its way. Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, claims that the Threads team is already working to resolve the issue.

In recent times, users have been complaining about seeing content that is of little or no interest to them. This has been on for a while now, and it seems a solution is on its way.

In a short response last month, Mosseri apologized for the issue and said the team is working to fix it.

The ability to tag Instagram users who do not yet have a Threads account was also added a couple of weeks ago. When that happens, other users will be able to follow that user in advance, and if they subsequently activate their Threads account, you will, of course, receive all of their updates. By doing this, you can stay in touch with interesting users who might be too busy to create or maintain a Threads account.

Meta rolled out Threads in the EU last December, which will significantly help its growth. This came six months after the X clone was launched in other regions, including the US.

Threads.net is now available on the web, with the Android and iOS versions still not widely available in the region. A lot of users have been able to sign in using their Instagram account, though signing in without an Instagram account is also possible.

