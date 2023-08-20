Threads is reportedly working on voice notes

Share the joy

The euphoria that greeted the launch of Threads a couple of months ago seems to be dying down. That, however, has not discouraged Meta from adding new elements to make the app better in recent weeks.

According to reliable reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Meta is working on a new voice note element for Threads.

These days, millions of users use voice notes, and it is a pretty smart decision to want to add them to Threads. Threads could do with some of these features that have worked on rival apps.

Once launched, users will be able to attach voice clips, in addition to images and videos, to enhance their posts.

Threads has added a new “Send on Instagram” option that allows you to share Thread in your Instagram DMs.

The idea is to keep users engaged on Threads and leverage the popularity of its sister app, Instagram.

Custom alt-text

Threads is also rolling out custom alt-text, which allows you to add descriptions to photos or edit auto-generated alt-text tags before posting them.

Mention button

A new Mention button has been added to profiles. This allows you to easily mention an account in your post.

A couple of weeks ago, Threads welcomed a “Following Tab” feature, which was one of those features that was in very high demand before it was introduced.

With the Following tab, your feed now looks different. You will now see updates and posts from people you follow on the app. This looks good, and you do not have to read posts from people you do not know on the app.

The Following tab has already rolled out to both iOS and Android users and could herald the launch of several other useful features. To access it, simply tap on the home button in the bottom menu of the app. The tab switcher will then appear, from where you can tap on Following to see posts from only those you follow.

In more news, Threads is coming to the desktop, and that is some big news for a lot of users. According to founder Mark Zuckerberg, “Search and web are coming in the next few weeks,” he tweeted, saying he’s “excited about the team’s pace of shipping.”

Unlike Twitter, Threads allows users to post up to 500 characters and boasts similar features as the former.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

