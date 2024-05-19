Threads is adding a chronological filter for search results

Share the joy

Threads is coming fast and thick with new features these couple of days. Considering it is trying to catch up with X, this is not coming as a surprise to many of us.

According to Threads chief Adam Mosseri, the social media platform is adding a new chronological filter for search results. This, according to Mosseri, will make it easier for users to find timely, relevant content on the platform.

“In an effort to make it easier to find timely, relevant content on Threads, we’re introducing a Recent tab for your searches. Search results here are still evaluated for quality, but you can now see them in chronological order. As a reminder, your Following feed is also in chronological order, so you’ll always see the most recent posts first in that feed as well.”

The update is a critical one when it comes to following real-time events, like sports. X, as we all know, is one of the most popular destinations to find up-to-the-minute news and information on current happenings around the world.

In other news, Meta is testing pinned columns on Threads for the web, according to founder Mark Zuckerberg.

In a recent Threads post, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the upcoming feature, which is like TweetDeck. The feature will allow users to track multiple topics, searches, and accounts in a single view.

The test is only available to a handful of Threads users who will have the chance to set up “pinned columns” that will track updates around specific topics, tags, accounts, or search terms.

You can also choose to have the columns automatically refreshed with new content. Threads, according to Engadget, will only support up to 100 different columns for now. This number, however, may change as the test progresses, a Meta spokesperson said, per Engadget.

A couple of days ago, Threads started allowing users to have access to the number of people who have viewed their posts. This will help users have a broader view of the effectiveness of their posts.

If you are a Threads user, you will now be able to view how many times your posts have been viewed in the app. A new count display is now sitting at the top of the expanded display when you tap on an individual thread.

According to Instagram and Threads chief Adam Mosseri, the new feature adds important contextual information to help users understand their threads.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

