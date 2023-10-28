Threads has added new polling and GIF features

Share the joy

As it develops Threads further, Meta has included new polling and GIF functionalities. Users of Threads will have another way to improve their posts on the platform with the addition of GIF and polling features.

A new GIF icon has been added to the Threads composer options for users. They can use GIPHY to search for appropriate animated images to express their messages once they tap on it.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, also revealed another feature: polls, which offer an additional means of interacting with your Threads audience.

Users can create an in-stream poll with up to four response options and allow viewers to vote on it by tapping on the line chart icon.

Additionally, the poll feature has a timer that counts down in real time to the poll’s closure. This might encourage more interactions. At the conclusion of the polls, poll participants will receive a notification enabling them to review the final results.

With these two new features, Threads is getting closer to X as it develops more intriguing features that might draw more users to the platform.

Meta is aware of how important it is to keep growing Threads as it tries to catch up with X. The X clone now has a new feature that promotes user expansion.

Instagram users who do not yet have Threads accounts can now be tagged. You can now tag an Instagram user who has not yet created a Threads account, according to Anuj Ahooja, a user on the social media platform X. The screenshot provided by the leaker shows that an Instagram icon rather than the typical @ handle will appear with the tag.

When that occurs, other users will be able to follow that user in advance, and if they subsequently activate their Threads account, you will of course receive all of their updates.

You can keep in touch with interesting users who might be too busy to register for or manage a Threads account by doing this.

The edit button and voice notes are now available, according to Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, who announced the addition on his Threads page. This is one of the most frequently requested Threads features.

