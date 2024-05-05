Threads gives you control of who can quote your posts

Share the joy

Threads gives you more control over who can quote your posts. You now have the option to allow only people you follow to quote you before a post goes live.

You can set the new feature to not allow anyone to quote your posts. This new update was announced by Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri over the weekend. According to Mosseri, the update will “help keep Threads a more positive place.” Threads tested the feature among a group of its users in April, but it is now rolling out to everyone.

Meta’s Threads now has more than 150 million monthly users, according to Mark Zuckerberg. This represents a 20 million increase since February, when the last update was given.

Meta founder, Mark Zuckerberg announced this during the company’s first-quarter earnings call, adding that the app “continues to be on the trajectory that I hope to see.”

This number shows steady growth for an app that was only launched almost a year ago. Recall that the app recorded more than 100 million downloads in the first week of its launch.

In the US, for instance, Threads seems to be outperforming X in terms of daily users, according to Business Insider.

Still on Threads, the platform is adding a feature that allows you to filter out offensive words. This tool, according to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, will allow you to hide posts that include specific terms from your feed. You will also be able to mute notifications for interactions with your posts.

Threads users will be able to specify words, phrases, and emojis that they do not want to see in their feed. Such words will not be allowed to appear in their feed, which gives them total control over what they see.

The new hidden words option can be found in Threads settings.

A couple of months ago, Threads officially rolled out its trending features to US users. The recently introduced trending topics feature on Threads will be displayed in two locations: a “Trending Now” module that is featured in the main “For You” feed, and a ranked list of the most talked-about subjects in the Search section.

Considering how X has used trending topics to stay relevant for years, you can see that this will be a huge boost to Threads. Even with all its problems and complaints, X is still one of the best sources for breaking and popular news on the internet.

