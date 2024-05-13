Threads adds view counts on individual threads

Share the joy

Threads is going the way of X by allowing users to have access to the number of people who have viewed their posts. This will help users have a broader view of the effectiveness of their posts.

If you are a Threads user, you will now be able to view how many times your posts have been viewed in the app. A new count display is now sitting at the top of the expanded display when you tap on an individual thread.

According to Instagram and Threads chief Adam Mosseri, the new feature adds important contextual information to help users understand their threads.

“It’s important that people understand how their Threads posts perform, so we’re rolling out the ability to tap anywhere on a post to display its total view count. We’ve got more work to do, but I think this is a great first step in giving creators the some of the data they’ve been asking for.”

In other news, Threads is giving you more control over who can quote your posts. You now have the option to allow only people you follow to quote you before a post goes live.

You can set the new feature to not allow anyone to quote your posts. This new update was announced by Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri over the weekend. According to Mosseri, the update will “help keep Threads a more positive place.” Threads tested the feature among a group of its users in April, but it is now rolling out to everyone.

Meta’s Threads now has more than 150 million monthly users, according to Mark Zuckerberg. This represents a 20 million increase since February, when the last update was given.

Meta founder, Mark Zuckerberg announced this during the company’s first-quarter earnings call, adding that the app “continues to be on the trajectory that I hope to see.”

This number shows steady growth for an app that was only launched almost a year ago. Recall that the app recorded more than 100 million downloads in the first week of its launch.

In the US, for instance, Threads seems to be outperforming X in terms of daily users, according to Business Insider.

Still on Threads, the platform is adding a feature that allows you to filter out offensive words. This tool, according to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, will allow you to hide posts that include specific terms from your feed. You will also be able to mute notifications for interactions with your posts.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

