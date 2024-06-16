Threads adds latest MLB scores

Share the joy

Barely two months after rolling out a live score feature, Threads has updated it with live MLB scores. This will ensure that MLB fans all over the world are able to join the conversation as matches are played.

This latest update could be a big one for Threads, especially when it comes to user engagement on the platform. Sports, the MLB, is a major sport in the US, and adding the ability to help users follow live scores on the platform is a welcome one.

During a game, you can search for the teams, and you will see an up-to-date score. If the game is over, a search will bring up the final score. You can also find out when a game is coming up by searching for it ahead of time.

Each score will be followed by the logos of both teams, and when you tap on these, you will be directed to a conversation about the team.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg had promised that more sports will be added in the future; and the MLB live score is one of many to come.

Going forward, when you search for an MLB team by name, Threads will display the latest scores from their games at the top of the search listing.

The display will show both real-time score from their latest match, as well as information from their most recent game. This will also include all previews of upcoming matches, and the game time; but only where applicable.

According to Threads chief Adam Mosseri, the Threads is adding a new chronological filter for search results. This, according to Mosseri, will make it easier for users to find timely, relevant content on the platform.

“In an effort to make it easier to find timely, relevant content on Threads, we’re introducing a Recent tab for your searches. Search results here are still evaluated for quality, but you can now see them in chronological order. As a reminder, your Following feed is also in chronological order, so you’ll always see the most recent posts first in that feed as well.”

The update is a critical one when it comes to following real-time events, like sports. X, as we all know, is one of the most popular destinations to find up-to-the-minute news and information on current happenings around the world.

