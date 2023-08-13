Threads adds a “Send on Instagram” option

Share the joy

Credit: Social Media Today

Meta knows its new Twitter clone, Threads, has a lot of catching up to do. Apparently, it realizes that the only way to catch up is to keep adding new features.

At launch, Threads’s only appeal was the many problems bothering Twitter at the time. Millions of users moved to the new app because they wanted something different from what Twitter was offering. However, Threads lacked some basic features, which are now being added by Meta.

Send on Instagram

Threads has added a new “Send on Instagram” option that allows you to share Thread in your Instagram DMs.

The idea is to keep users engaged on Threads and leverage the popularity of its sister app, Instagram.

Custom alt-text

Threads is also rolling out custom alt-text, which allows you to add descriptions to photos or edit auto-generated alt-text tags before posting them.

Mention button

A new Mention button has been added to profiles. This allows you to easily mention an account in your post.

A couple of weeks ago, Threads welcomed a “Following Tab” feature, which was one of those features that was in very high demand before it was introduced.

Now, things appear to be changing for the better; a new “Following” tab feature is rolling out to users. This is one feature Twitter is trying to kill off, much to the dislike of its users.

With the new Following tab, your feed now looks different. You will now see updates and posts from people you follow on the app. This looks good, and you do not have to read posts from people you do not know on the app.

In more news, Threads is coming to the desktop, and that is some big news for a lot of users. According to founder Mark Zuckerberg, “Search and web are coming in the next few weeks,” he tweeted, saying he’s “excited about the team’s pace of shipping.”

The new Following tab is now rolling out to both iOS and Android users, and it could herald the launch of several other useful features. To access it, simply tap on the home button in the bottom menu of the app. The tab switcher will then appear, from where you can tap on Following to see posts from only those you follow.

Unlike Twitter, Threads allows users to post up to 500 characters and boasts similar features as the former.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

