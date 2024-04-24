Share the joy

Credit: Forbes

Could this be the end of TikTok? The US Senate has approved the sale of TikTok, which could spell the end of an app that has been in the eyes of the storm for some time now.

According to the Washington Post, President Biden signed the bill banning or forcing the sale of TikTok a couple of hours after Congress passed it.

On Wednesday, the Senate approved the measure 79 to 18, while the president confirmed that he had signed the bill into law.

With this development, ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has only nine months to find a buyer and sell the app or face a national ban. The president may, however, decide to extend the deadline by an additional ninety days.

As expected, TikTok has responded by saying it would challenge the law in court. “We believe the facts and the law are clearly on our side, and we will ultimately prevail,” a company spokesperson said in a statement, per The Washington Post.

In December, TikTok was granted a reprieve as a Montana judge stopped the state’s ban from going into effect.

Governor Greg Gianforte of Montana signed legislation prohibiting TikTok from operating in the state a few months ago before the court granted the app a reprieve. The legislation was signed to shield Montanans from suspected Chinese intelligence gatherings. The law was signed even though there is not any solid proof that TikTok was involved in any such activity.

A group of TikTok users objected to the legislation, claiming that it violated their First Amendment rights. This led to a court challenge and, ultimately, District Court Judge Donald Molloy’s ruling to halt Montana’s attempt to enact a ban.

While delivering the judgment, the judge said the Montana legislation violates the constitution and “oversteps state power.”

Reacting to the judgment, TikTok said:

“We are pleased the judge rejected this unconstitutional law, and hundreds of thousands of Montanans can continue to express themselves, earn a living, and find community on TikTok.”

Reacting, the Montana attorney general said that the state is considering the next steps to actualize its proposed ban, which should have come into effect next January.

