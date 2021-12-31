Share the joy













The Untold Difficulties of Weight Loss [INFOGRAPHIC]

The journey to losing weight is extremely difficult. 97% of diets fail. With half of America looking to lose excess weight, the need for safe, clinically proven weight loss strategies is stronger than ever. Equally important to losing weight is keeping the pounds from coming back. Many dieters regain everything they lost (and more) within 3 years. It’s as if nothing changed.

COVID-19 worsened the obesity crisis in the US. 42% of American adults unintentionally gained weight during the pandemic, putting on 29 pounds on average. Stress, grief, and conditions pushing people to stay inside fostered an environment ripe for weight gain.

Despite being one of the biggest health issues in the country, only 56% of physicians in the US feel qualified to treat obesity. Less than 1 in 200 are specifically trained in obesity management. One of the hardest parts of treating obesity is working with the patient. Doctors need to offer medical advice to overweight patients in a way that is beneficial to their health. When an overweight patient feels judged by a doctor, they may not trust that doctor’s advice. For some patients, the anxiety about being weighed is enough to convince them to cancel an appointment.

Weight loss medications are not often used in obesity treatments. Less than 3% of eligible patients are prescribed weight loss medications. This lack of usage is confusing because many of these drugs have been studied extensively. Their effects are well known by the medical community. A popular weight loss prescription is phentermine, and it was first approved by the FDA in 1959. Another medication, Semaglutide, allowed patients to lose almost 15% of their body weight over the course of 68 weeks. Compare this result to the group relying on diet and exercise alone, which lost 2.4%.

Another under-explored dimension of the obesity crisis relates to mental health. 80% of people with serious mental illness are overweight or obese. Memory and mental processes can be impaires as a result of mental illness, making the formation of new weight loss habits more difficult. Motivation also suffers when a patient is fighting their mental illness while attempting to lose weight. Conditions like depression may also lead to emotional eating or binging. More than inhibiting weight loss, mental illness can also cause patients to gain even more weight. Mental health needs to be treated alongside physical health for effective weight loss to happen.

