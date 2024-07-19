Share the joy

The Troubled Reality of Modern Day Remote Work

Remote work saw its undeniable hay day during the pandemic. In 2020 over 35% of people worked primarily from home, by 2023 that number dropped to 12%. While 40% of people still work remotely at least one day a week, the decline is undeniable. Restrictions dropped, businesses are promoting less remote work, and standards are reverting to pre-pandemic levels.

While this is all true, it would be dishonest to say that remote work is simply going to disappear. In fact employees, by and large, prefer remote work. 98% of people want to work remotely at least some of the time. Many industries, of course, will never realistically have many remote workers. Although for many others it comes as more of a choice.

There are very real concerns around employee efficiency, turnover, and overall work hours when working remotely. On the employee side the benefits are obvious. Money is saved on the commute to work and on lunch, while time is preserved with one’s family. While for employees the logistics become much more complicated.

This is because the research on remote work is still quite inconclusive. Some studies have found that remote workers are more efficient, some have found the opposite. While there does seem to be some consensus that absences are less likely when working remotely, efficiency is really king. The employer, who may already be spending on the physical workspace, doesn’t mind if an employee commutes for an hour. The most important thing for any employer is the bottom line.

This has created a bit of a disparity between what employees and businesses want out of remote work. As a compromise hybrid work has actually risen to account for a significant portion of global industry. Globally over 25% of employees work in a hybrid format, and that number is even higher in the U.S. Hybrid allows employers to watch over their employees and keep more active updates.

Even hybrid work though has seen some pushback. It seems that people ultimately just aren’t sure if remote work is something positive. Even for employees the lack of direct communication with others for hours on end can be taxing. There are very real concerns around a world which continues to be more and more digital in nature.

It’s all of these questions, and the lack of conclusive data, that makes the issue of remote work so complicated. It’s not as easy as looking at the data and figuring out what is best. Even if there was conclusive data, it’s inevitably going to vary wildly across industries. This is the troubled reality of remote work today. Now the question is what it’ll look like tomorrow.

