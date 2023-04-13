Share the joy

The Tech That is Helping the Retail Sector Thrive

Source – www.bbc.com

Modern retailers, face a lot of challenges. More so, than ever before. But despite this, some are still managing to thrive.

In most cases, they are turning to technology to help them to do so. Below, we look at some of the biggest issues they are facing. Then, highlight the tech they are using to help them to overcome these problems.

Hiring and retaining well-qualified employees

The inability to attract and retain the right workers is a growing issue. It is impossible to serve customers without enough staff, so this is a critical problem. Robots cannot simply fill most shopfloor roles. It has been tried several times and, so far, that approach has not worked.

Freeing shop workers from tedious time-consuming tasks

However, technology is still helping. It is being used to make sure that the people who do work in stores can work as efficiently as possible. Some examples of this include

· Customer service screens which customers can use to ask questions that are answered by a chatbot or someone from a central helpdesk.

· Pick-up lockers – many stores offer people the chance to order items online and pick them up in-store. Handling these collections takes up a lot of staff hours. For this reason, stores are increasingly offering customers the opportunity to pick them up from secure lockers. Online retailers like Amazon have used locker pickup systems for some time, so the technology is proven. Some are in-store, and others are located at other easily accessible places in the town or city.

Automated returns kiosks – something similar is being done with customer returns.

There are many, many other examples of technology that improves staff efficiency. Including hardware and software that speeds up the way, backroom tasks are done. Often, that tech has been developed to solve other business issues. Therefore, you will be finding out about more of them as you read the rest of this article.

Using AI to help with recruitment and training

But, before we do that, let´s finish looking at how using tech is helping retailers to address the issue of finding enough staff. Many of them are turning to AI to help them. They are using it to create ads and to hone the language used to appeal to the type of person they need. AI can also thin out the list of applicants. This also means that less time is wasted interviewing inappropriate candidates.

It is an approach that works well, so its uses are increasing. According to Deloitte, 33% of companies use some form of AI-powered recruitment tool.

Remote training tech

It is now possible to test someone´s ability to do the job using remote learning and testing tools. These are also good for updating the skills of staff, which improves their skillset and makes them feel that they are valued. Research shows that providing people with ongoing learning opportunities has the added benefit of improving retention.

Using technology to increase sales

You can buy almost anything online, so physical retailers need to maximize the amount they sell to each customer. A range of marketing tools and technology is used to help them to do this. Top of the list is digital signage. Customers notice them and because the retailer can change what they are advertising within minutes, it is easy for them to keep what they display current and relevant.

Avoiding out of stocks

Nothing annoys customers more than going to a store only to find that what they want is out of stock. If it happens too often, they tend not to come back.

To stop this from happening 41% of retailers, including many small stores, have invested in inventory management software. Usually, it is connected to their Point of Sale (POS) system. That means that every item sold is deducted automatically from inventory. Enabling the store owner to review their stock at any stage of the day and place the necessary order to avoid disappointing customers. Leaving it to the system to reorder items automatically, is also possible.

Reducing stock losses

This type of system has the added advantage of making it easy for retailers to spot stock losses. At any time of the day, they can send someone out onto the shop floor to check levels. If they discover that there is less of something on the shelf than there should be, why that is can be investigated. It could be spoilage, theft, or inaccurate receipts that are behind this. Regardless of which of these it is, the manager can quickly address the problem and reduce the level of stock losses.

The above is just the tip of the iceberg. In Q1 of 2021, the amount retailers spent on tech tripled. There is a lot more retail tech out there for you to learn about.

