The Stages of Addiction Recovery

The modern world is full of temptations, pleasures, and dependence on various chemicals and substances. When it comes to addiction, there is no shortage of things to become addicted to. We live complicated lives. We have passed the point where we can live outside of society’s conventions, but it is difficult to get to the top.

Our lives are threatened less frequently, which allows us to mull over negative things in our minds. We self-medicate with alcohol, food, drugs, sex, technology, and gambling. Addiction is the result of both nature and nurture. Recovery is a set of stages. Below are the stages of addiction recovery.

Stop Denying There is a Problem

The first stage of addiction recovery is for the person to stop denying that they have a problem. Admitting you can’t control yourself is a significant first step. Depending on what you’re using, you might tell yourself that you are in control when you aren’t. This is a common symptom of addiction. They will tell people they love they don’t have a problem and not to worry.

When the person reaches the point where their life is bad enough, that’s usually when the denial comes to an end. People often try to get their loved ones to see that they have a problem with addiction, but they still may deny it. There is nothing anyone else can do. The person struggling with addiction needs to come to terms that they have a problem on their own.

Accepting Help

The next step is for the person to accept that they need help. Even people who admit they have a problem with addiction might not want to get treated. If their life isn’t bad enough yet, there may not be a reason for them to quit and seek assistance. No one can convince a person to accept help. That must come on their own. It can go on for years. Until the person who is going through addiction accepts the fact that they can’t stop on their own and needs to seek professional assistance, there is nothing anyone can do. It’s best to let them find their bottom on their own. When they have accepted the fact that they can’t stop even if they have tried, it will be time to seek treatment.

Seek Treatment

Once the person has admitted they have a problem they can’t control and has accepted they need help in the form of treatment, then they will be able to seek a recovery program. This is when the friends and family of the person can help. Depending on the person, the addiction, and the area that they live in, they might need assistance finding the right treatment center. This is especially true when they are taking a drug that is all-consuming.

There are many options for treatment. Whether the person needs detox, an inpatient program, or wants to go for luxury addiction treatment in Montecito or Santa Barbara, there is no shortage of options. There is dual diagnosis treatment that takes a comprehensive approach to mental health. There are 12-step meetings for every addiction. Whatever the addiction, there is the right treatment center for any person and their situation. When it is time for the person to seek treatment, finding the right program is pivotal.

Attend Meetings, Get a Sponsor

After the initial treatment, the person will leave rehab. Once detox is over and the person begins their program, they will need to continue to go to meetings. Working the steps is an essential part of addiction recovery. They will get a sponsor who will help them through the difficult times and guide them throughout the process. The person will continue this process indefinitely.

Give Back

Finally, once the person is consistent in their recovery program, they will begin to give back. This means becoming a sponsor and helping others stay sober. This is, in fact, a part of their own addiction recovery. Atoning for the mistakes they’ve made and giving back to the sobriety community is the final stage in the addiction recovery process. Working the steps and attending meetings will always be an important part of the process.

There are a few different stages to addiction treatment, but if the person follows the steps and works towards the goal of happiness in sobriety, it gets easier and easier. Whatever the addiction, it’s possible to get better.

