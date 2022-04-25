Share the joy

The Power of Repurposing Content and How to Do It

Source – Credit: Tracy Le Blanc via Pexels

If you work in the world of marketing and social media, you’ve probably heard the phrase “content is king.” This saying implies how important high-quality content is for the success of a business. But creating unique, relevant, and engaging content for various social media channels and communication streams can be incredibly difficult and time-consuming.

Repurposing content is a great way of ensuring that your content is being seen across your various channels and will also save you a ton of time when content planning and creating. This essentially means recycling content across various platforms, whether it be sharing the same graphic on various platforms or touching on the same topic in different media forms.

Here are our best tips for repurposing your content across various social and communications channels.

Don’t Neglect Your Internal Communications

Company emails, presentations, and newsletters are full of information that could be utilized in your public communications. This is usually where the most important information about your company is shared, so you might as well get the most out of it. For example, if you’ve hired a PowerPoint presentation service to help you create custom graphics for a company-wide presentation, you could also share that content on social networking apps such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Consider How Content Can Be Tweaked for Each Platform

There’s a reason why there are so many different social media platforms— each one provides a different user experience and engages the audience in a different way. Because of this, you must adjust your content slightly to cater to each platform. This could be as simple as adjusting the dimensions of a social media graphic or switching up the hashtags.

Incorporate Evergreen Content

Evergreen content is content that is always relevant no matter when you post it. This type of content usually focuses on something that people will continually search to find your company, so it’s an important thing to keep putting out. Evergreen content is really easy to repurpose because it won’t follow a trend or fad on a platform.

Keep Repurposing Content That Performs Well

In the world of social media marketing, it’s extremely important to continually monitor your analytics. This way, you can see what is and isn’t working for your content, where your audience is coming from, and the demographic your content is reaching. If you’re stuck on new content ideas, look through your analytics and see what content does the best for you. Take your popular content and find a way to make it new and fresh for your audience. Or, if you have a high-performing piece of content on Instagram, for example, that you haven’t shared elsewhere, do that.

Turn Visual Media into Written Content and Vice Versa

Again, when repurposing content, you need to think of how one piece of content can be turned into something else. For example, if you have a great blog post on your company’s website, take the top bits of information and turn it into an infographic to share on social media. This can also work in reverse.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

