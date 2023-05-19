Share the joy

The Most Costly Moments Your Company Could Face This Year

Small businesses and entrepreneurs have more competition than ever to stay relevant, but this is not a fact to fear. It helps keep the landscape attractive and inspiring for legacy and new individuals. With the limelight becoming less available, companies should find ways to become resilient against the most costly adversaries to a booming business. Luckily, each money sink is an opportunity for lifelong entrepreneurial gains.

A Major Cybersecurity Breach

No matter the size of your business — staff or revenue-wise — everyone should act as if they will have a data breach. Over 83% of companies had more than one data breach in 2022 that cost $4.35 million on average. Critical infrastructure is also becoming a more significant target, shutting down utility and internet services, and increasing downtime. No enterprise can risk these outages on top of compromised data.

They happen everywhere, including emails and cloud storage. Ignoring cybersecurity in your budget could mean more costly repercussions — notably when everyone is responsible for making online spaces safer for employees and internet users. The more companies commit to an online defense strategy, the less say hackers have on data and digital assets.

Nonexistent Process Discovery and Digital Transformation

Modernization should always be at the top of mind, which means executing process discovery and digital transformation. These processes are the most efficient ways to acknowledge where your business is inefficient and where you can improve.

Some may refuse to incorporate more tech or analyze their operational procedures because it is tried and true, so it can stay the same. Adversely, some owners may feel shame in discovering where their business could improve. Employers can shift their mindset today.

Finding ways to include automation, data-driven decisions, streamlining and optimization can be as inspiring as business owners choose to see these moments. Keeping an organization in its old-fashioned, version-one form will lose money sneakily over the long term.

Inconsistent Branding

Customers will only know what your business embodies once they see consistent branding on websites, social media and advertisements. A cohesive brand identity equates to customer loyalty. Consider how you associate certain brands with specific colors and shapes — ignoring the value behind these creative ideas could cost your business.

Many costly moments hide among several years of less-than-shining profit margins. Owners may not immediately see the source of those decreases when it is only single-digit percentages.

You could have lost a few customers because they were unsure if the Google listing and the website belonged to the same company — the fonts, logos and presentation were not cohesive. People who study advertising and design may not give your storefront a shot because they see your priorities are not in a solid brand presence. It is critical not to let these tricky moments impact budgets for too long because it could compound into business failure.

Neglecting Quality of Life Improvements

With customers wanting what is best for the planet, workplaces, and people, environmental, social and governance objectives are more popular among enterprises. Employers who do not do more for their employees could risk losing money by disheartening buyers — or worse.

Reports of unfair employee wages or lack of compassionate benefits could result in lackluster media reports, which consumers remember for years. One damaging media stunt could result in people vowing never to return as a customer.

This is avoidable if businesses listen to their employees and consumers to ensure they are happy. You can achieve this through interviews, surveys, and customer segmentation to understand their motivations and values. Here are a few ideas to help employee quality of life, and garner more respect from them and customers:

Adding a few more paid holidays or mental health days to the calendar year.

Providing company-paid lunches, office supplies or equipment.

Matching cost-of-living and inflation increases that do not replace regular raise structures.

Allowing employees to bring pets to work.

Providing work-from-home opportunities for more flexible scheduling.

Inefficient Training

Human error is one of the biggest causes of workplace inefficiencies. Whether it is inaccurate or duplicate data entry from fatigued staff or misremembering deadlines, there are countless avenues for human error to manifest.

Training is one of the best ways to multitask on this objective. It keeps employees sharp while allowing management to evaluate staff progress and status. Too-busy team leaders are in meeting after meeting, not spending time with workers that need attention. Scheduling in training instead of overt evaluations gives employees low-stakes spaces to get better at their work without the pressure that made them inefficient in the first place.

Lack of Transparency

Customers are more involved with the inner workings of their favorite and least-favorite brands because of the democratization of that information. After years of questionable business practices, those interested in social justice hold businesses accountable for sharing how they work with dedicated consumers.

How well are businesses committing to environmental goals or is their lack of transparency a signal they are greenwashing? Do they have exact pricing — especially in online spaces, where hidden fees run rampant? How well and with what sincerity do service associates respond to criticisms? Companies that do not reflect on these questions will have costly outcomes.

Saving Money With Proactivity

Some expensive moments in running a business are immediate and stark, like a cyberattack. Others are more nuanced and gradual, like losing customer loyalty because of poor branding. The pace may vary, but the results are the same.

The first way to save revenue is to recognize the many threats and take them all equally seriously. It sounds intimidating, but companies that respond to these negative influences are the ones that persist for decades, making their mark as industry leaders.

