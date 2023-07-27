The Impact of TikTok on Social Media Marketing

Share the joy

Initially, dismissing TikTok on social media marketing was easy, but not anymore. TikTok quietly but aggressively snuck onto the social media marketing scene and now controls the entire digital marketing industry. TikTok is changing social media marketing and e-commerce social media users’ habits. Below we detail some of its impact on social media marketing.

TikTok has had a huge impact on social media marketing strategies. It has transformed how businesses interact with their target audience. As an SEO company, understanding the importance of TikTok is crucial. Its popularity and explosive growth among the young generation has created opportunities for brands to promote their services and products. Businesses are running promotions through engaging and creative content. Here are some ways that TikTok has impacted social media marketing.

1. Algorithms

TikTok’s algorithm can help improve the reach of businesses’ videos by making it more likely that other users will see shared videos. TikTok’s recommendation algorithm is based on the “For You” feed idea. Unlike other platforms’ recommendation algorithms, TikTok constantly tests its predictions and ensures that the user likes the recommendations, and the videos are seen. It pushes the boundaries of users’ interactions with videos and monitors their interests in those videos to learn what to share next.

2. Know your Audience

TikTok’s platform is popular with younger audiences (GenZ and Millenials), but there are also TikTok users among older generations. TikTok short videos target specific audiences (sometimes generations), and the algorithm helps push the content to the targeted audience. Brands now look into how long their target audience spends on different platforms before they target them for engagement.

3. User-generated content

TikTok’s emphasis on user-generated content can help brands build awareness and create unique campaigns. TikTok’s popularity and difference from other social media platforms is its authenticity. Unlike before, social media feeds must not be filled with stylized, aesthetic photos edited to pull users in, but authentic pictures and videos generated by any user.

4. Trends

Following TikTok trends can increase brand awareness and build a community around a brand. TikTok trends control social media marketing, and brands join them and then spread them to other platforms. Due to the platform’s algorithms and hashtags, trends spread faster, and brands must strive to get involved early enough before the next starts.

5. Influencer Marketing

TikTok influencer marketing has become a strong part of a digital campaign targeting more than other platforms. Reaching out to TikTok influencers and including them in your brand’s social media strategy can help you gain a larger brand audience. E-Commerce brands today prefer TikTok influences in 2023 over other platforms. 42% of U.S. marketers used TikTok for influencer marketing in 2021, and the number continues to rise.

Endnote

It is clear that TikTok has impacted social media marketing and opened up many opportunities for marketers, from social media to content and SEO. If you’re developing a social media marketing strategy, consider including TikTok. The results from the camping can help improve your brand’s growth.

