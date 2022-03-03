Share the joy

The Great School Migration: The Impact of Virtual Schooling

As 60% of Americans claim that education as we know it is failing students, the question remains: What does the future of school look like? Over 6 million students are absent in the United States each year and teenagers are five times more likely to suffer from a mental illness in comparison to teenagers in previous generations. This grim outlook on the current state of the education system reaches its peak as studies have shown that on a global scale, nearly 170 million children do not have proper access to in-person learning.

Many families are beginning to choose online education, while only 19% of teens prefer in-person school and 57% feel more positive about online schooling as we begin to enter a post-pandemic society. There are many advantageous impacts of professionally designed virtual schools, such as greater flexibility, improved memory, enhanced performance, less bullying, and time effectiveness. Further, the many skills that are projected as vital for the workforce can be effectively fostered through online learning. Analytical thinking, innovation, active learning, and creativity are only the start of untapped potential through online education.

Virtual schooling utilizes a unique curriculum that is beneficial to students both within and outside of the classroom. Studies have shown that project based learning helps students to build critical thinking skills, learn creativity, and improve their knowledge in a variety of subjects such as science, reading, and social studies. Also, promoting an environment without grading allows students to focus on the material and the skill rather than the merit, and lowers the stress in the learning environment. These two methods in combination with proper feedback and mentorship allows for students to thrive in an educational space that has adapted and thrived in the current times. Electronic learning solutions offer many benefits that outweigh their in-person counterparts, which helps to ensure the success of students in the classroom and beyond.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

