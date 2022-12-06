Share the joy

The Evolving Tech of Supplements

Technology is advancing rapidly. New phones hit the markets each year, groundbreaking studies emerge in the press, and software improves. This technology applies to the supplement industry as well, which has found strong footing on the global stage. Innovations in supplement categories, ingredients, and research have allowed the industry to experience massive growth and influence.

Supplements dominate the US markets, with every American demographic seeing a large supplement intake. Even on the global scale, more than 50% of consumers take vitamins on a daily basis. Vitamins are the most popular supplement, but there is a wealth of other options, including weight management and pre-workout supplements.

Extensive products and high demand have catapulted the supplement market to record highs. In 2021, the market hit a CAGR of 15.6%, a number which is only projected to rise. In 2020, the industry raked in hundreds of millions of dollars on women’s, men’s, and children’s vitamins alone.

Part of this success comes from a global population that is approaching old age. One out of every six people will exceed 60 years of age by 2030, and this consumer base turns to supplements to support them in their elderly years. Mortality rates and deaths due to illness are also on the rise, prompting more consumers to purchase supplements. COVID-19 was a particularly strong motivator, resulting in household vitamin purchases skyrocketing to 90% in 2020.

Do supplements even work? Consumers have asked this question before, and new studies provide a factual basis for the industry. Researchers have paid particular attention to vitamins, which they suggest may slow the rate of brain shrinkage and improve physical and mental function and performance.

Even as new information emerges about older supplements, new supplements enter the scene. Sleep gummies are anticipated to go up by 1483% in the next five years. Irish moss and mushroom coffee are other new supplement categories that are predicted to have a major impact on the health and wellness market. DTC supplements brands are also rising, generating tens of millions of dollars in revenue across several brands.

Pre-workout is another supplement category that continues to make innovative changes. Pre-workout companies have introduced a wealth of new ingredients, each one with its own benefit. For example, tyrosine encourages epinephrine and dopamine, whereas taurine aids the building block of proteins. Advancements in pre-workout supplements are likely to spawn continued growth in this category as well.

The supplement industry is a perfect example of how new technology and techniques can lead to massive success. It is likely that the industry will continue to advance in the coming years, and it is important to watch it grow and evolve as it has a larger impact on society.



Source: PreWorkout.org

