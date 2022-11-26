The EU says it is currently investigating TikTok

Share the joy

The European Commission has confirmed ongoing investigations into activities involving TikTok—and it is not just one. The investigation into the activities of TikTok are related to the transfer of EU citizens’ data to China and targeted ads aimed at minors, the Mezha Media reports. The investigators are trying to ensure that TikTok complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“The data practices of TikTok, including with respect to international data transfers, are the object of several ongoing proceedings,” wrote Ursula von der Leyden in a letter shared by Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr. “This includes an investigation by the Irish [Data Protection Commission] about TikTok’s compliance with several GDPR requirements, including as regards data transfers to China and the processing of data of minors, and litigation before the Dutch courts (in particular concerning targeted advertising regarding minors and data transfers to China).”

Members of the European Parliament continue to express concerns about the possible access of EU citizens’ data on TikTok by Chinese state authorities. Their concerns were heightened by a BuzzFeed News report, which revealed that Chinese authorities have access to private data of TikTok users.

In 2o21, lawmakers in the US called for a ban to be placed on the use of TikTok on federal devices. That was not the first time such was being proposed. In July 2020, the federal lawmakers had barred federal workers from downloading TikTok on their devices.

The legislation was reintroduced by a group of Republicans led by Sen. Josh Hawley. Citing potential national security concerns, the move is aimed at stopping the use of the video sharing app on the devices of federal workers.

“TikTok is a Trojan horse for the Chinese Communist Party that has no place on government devices-or any American devices, for that matter,” Hawley said in a statement per The Hill. “My bill is a straightforward plan to protect American government data from a hostile foreign power, which, less than a year ago, passed the Senate unanimously.”

“TikTok has repeatedly proven itself to be a malicious actor but Joe Biden and Big Tech refuse to take the threat of Chinese espionage seriously. It’s time for Congress to act,” the Senator added

The legislation was also reintroduced in the House by Rep. Ken Buck, who in a separate statement said: the action “is in the best interest of our national security.”

