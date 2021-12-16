Share the joy













The Effect of Supply Chain Delays on the Tech Market

For the better part of this year there has been concern regarding slow shipping and delivery times. There are many reasons for the delay, including supply shortages, rising shipping prices, and increasing demand. With the holiday season approaching, the demand for new tech devices is rising, but will they arrive on time?

One of the biggest contributions to the possibility of devices not arriving on time is the rising prices of shipment to the United States. Many devices that are sold in the U.S are manufactured in Asia, and the cost for all methods of shipment have increased dramatically in the past years. The cost for air freight has increased 40% since the end of August, and the cost of shipment via cargo containers has increased nearly 14x in the past two years.

Aside from the cost of shipment, there are also problems on the manufacturing side of the tech market. All devices use microchips, and these chips are becoming harder to find as manufacturing only happens in certain companies and the price of production is rising. By the end of 2022 it is estimated that the price for a chip will increase 30%. The added cost doesn’t end there, though. Only 12% of chip manufacturing happens within the U.S, meaning all other manufacturing happens overseas.

The lack of manufacturing in the U.S means relying on shipments from overseas which is getting increasingly more expensive. With production limits and increased prices, shipping companies fall behind in making deliveries, but the demand doesn’t stop. This creates a cycle of demand with limited supply and keeps customers waiting for their new devices. So is there a solution to this problem?

7 out of 10 families have an unused device in their home. Oftentimes devices are put away due to issues such as screen cracks, battery life decreases, or hard drive damage. When these breaks occur, customers often order new devices and contribute to the high demand low supply problem. The solution is to repair these old devices rather than replacing them. Many of these problems with devices can be repaired for as little as $100, a small price compared to that of replacing devices every year.

If consumers made the change to repairing their old devices rather than replacing them, it could give shipping companies a chance to catch up, decreasing the wait times for other products that are being held up. Repairing old devices can also save consumers an average $330 a year, meaning that this switch is beneficial to consumers as well as manufacturers. Learn more about supply delays and the tech market in the infographic below:

